The weekend of April 27/ 28 was blessed with perfect weather for the demolition of the Queen Street Bridge: torrential rain to keep the demolition dust and small particles down - and to keep the general public away from a potentially dangerous situation.
Isn’t the British weather wonderful?
DM Deamer, Monkgate, York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here