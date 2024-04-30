Nobody would think that in 2024 sewage would still be a problem in the River Foss. It was the same back in 1985 when I was writing a Geography project.
I then produced a self published book called “The Industries of the River Foss”. The River has sadly always been viewed not as an asset but a bit of a dumping ground.
I am also not surprised that there is not the political motivation to clean it up. But I must congratulate the Foss Society for their constant work over the years.
Timothy Wynn Werninck, Dodgson Terrace, Acomb
