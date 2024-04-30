As an economist, I’d argue that the most efficient way of addressing any negative spillover from tourism is not through bans or restrictions, but through prices.

French towns and cities have implemented ‘tourist taxes’ - small additional local charges on hotels - for years. Manchester was the first British city to introduce a £1 per-night tourist tax just last year. York should follow suit.

Let visitors come, just make sure they pay for the full cost of their visit (including the slight inconvenience caused to some of our grumpier residents).

Lee Crawfurd Pulleyn Drive, York