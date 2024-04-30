Judge Simon Phillips KC provisionally set the trial date when Vincent Joseph Morgan made his first appearance before a crown court.

Morgan, 47, of Chandler’s Wharf, Castlegate, Malton, is charged with murdering Lisa Welford, 49, on April 24 and of causing her actual bodily harm on two occasions in February this year.

Ms Welford was pulled out of the River Derwent in Malton close to midnight on April 24. She was rushed to hospital by ambulance but was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Yesterday her family paid tribute to her, calling her a “wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister”. She lived in Malton.

Morgan was making his second court appearance in two days.

Yesterday (Monday, April 29), he was before York Magistrates' Court where the magistrates sent him in custody to Leeds Crown Court.

Today (Tuesday, April 30) he stood in the dock at Leeds Crown Court for a brief preliminary hearing.

Judge Phillips ordered that his next court appearance be on May 21, when he will be asked to enter his plea to the charges.

Both that hearing and the trial will be at Leeds Crown Court.

Morgan did not apply for bail and he was remanded in custody until May 21.