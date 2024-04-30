The candidate says if elected, he would use his mayoral powers to create a Mayoral Development Corporation, which would control planning and historic buildings, and allow him to compulsorily purchase the Grand Hotel from current owners Britannia.

When the former leader of Ryedale District Council first revealed his ambitions for the Grand early in April, he made national headlines and political commentator Guido Fawkes likened the Tory to Karl Marx.

But Keane Duncan believes his Mayoral Development Corporation will deliver significant private sector investment to revitalize The Grand and the wider town, including the Pavilion House and the old Comet building, which he calls ‘eyesores.’

He says his plan represents a “now or never” moment ahead of this Thursday’s mayoral election and Scarborough’s future depends on the vote.

He said: “I am the only mayoral candidate offering the bold, wide-ranging action required to revitalise Scarborough.

The Grand, its largest and most iconic building, he continues, to “drag down the town’s reputation.”

“A Mayoral Development Corporation would have the legal power to wrestle this landmark from Britannia.

“And by partnering with the private sector, we would be able to raise the finance required too, meaning no big bill for taxpayers.”

He added: “No other mayoral candidate has a plan for Scarborough’s future.

“And they won’t protect the town’s glorious history either. They would simply leave The Grand to rot.”

“The Mayoral Development Corporation isn’t just about a renovation. It could represent a revolution for the town.”

Even so, his political opponents in the mayoral race remain unconvinced.

Labour mayoral candidate David Skaith attacks his Tory opponent for having ‘grand plans’ he hasn’t ‘got the funds to do.’

“He will blow the Mayoral 30 year budget within five minutes,” he told the Press.

David Skaith said other issues mattered like education and housing.

“Spending the money on one hotel in Scarborough isn’t the way to go about it.”

Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Felicity Cunliffe-Lister recalled how Keane Duncan’s original plans for the hotel were ‘widely condemned’.

She continued: “There is no strategy or business plan behind this - he doesn’t understand that investors need to see what the return will be on a project that will cost several hundred million pounds, and without this the Mayoral fund will be squandered.”

Felicity Cunliffe-Lister said she would marketing plan for tourism, regenerate Scarborough’s high street and work with its businesses.

She added:”Duncan claims that the other candidates want to leave Scarborough to rot - this is the cheap and divisive politics that the electorate are so tired of.”