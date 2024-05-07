A YORK café that previously received a food hygiene score of just one has turned it around with a new five-star rating.
As The Press reported, Bar Hashery, at 3 Bootham, was previously given a score of one - meaning 'major improvement necessary' - following an inspection by City of York Council officials on January 24.
Following a reinspection on April 11 however, the team went from a one to a five overall.
According to a report from the City of York Council, the café, which was previously rated, 'generally satisfactory' for cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building, is now considered ‘good’.
The inspectors who carried out the reinspection said Bar Hashery’s cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were ‘good’, while its management of food safety was considered ‘very good’ – the highest category.
When The Press contacted Bar Hashery, bosses were happy to confirm that they had received five stars in the recent inspection.
Bar Hashery’s second ‘hatch’ location on Platform 10/11 at York Railway Station received three stars when inspected on January 11.
According to its website, Bar Hashery aims "to create atmosphere where everyone can relax and enjoy their time, create a moment with quality food and drinks".
