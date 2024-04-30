POLICE are trying to trace two women after a theft from a shop in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say that more than £300 of stock was stolen from One Below in Selby on Wednesday, March 27.
Read next:
- Month of roadworks set to get underway on major road near York
- Man attacked by three men in North Yorkshire village
- Racist graffiti daubed on shop in York suburb
A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email katie.hicks@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 720 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240053885 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article