NORTH Yorkshire Police are looking to speak with a man after a glass bottle was thrown in a York bar, injuring a woman.
The force say the incident happened at 1am on February 26 and a number of enquiries to identify the man have already taken place.
A Police spokesperson said: “The woman, who was in Revolution in Coney Street, needed medical attention after being hit in the head by the bottle.”
If you have any information, please email harl.pattison@northyorkshire.police.uk
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 935, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240035452 when passing on information.
