The force say the incident happened at 1am on February 26 and a number of enquiries to identify the man have already taken place.

A Police spokesperson said: “The woman, who was in Revolution in Coney Street, needed medical attention after being hit in the head by the bottle.”

If you have any information, please email harl.pattison@northyorkshire.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 935, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240035452 when passing on information.