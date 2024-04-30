East Riding of Yorkshire Council say work is due to get underway next week on a section of the main A1079 York-to-Hull road at Hayton, near Pocklington.

The council is investing £300,000 on a scheme to upgrade the road surface along York Road, Hayton.

The project is due to start on Tuesday, May 7 and last for four weeks, weather permitting, during weekdays from 9.30am-3.30pm - avoiding morning and afternoon rush hours.

The work will involve resurfacing the existing road under temporary traffic signals, with a convoy system in operation to protect the workforce. This will only be in operation during the working hours and will be removed at the end of each working day. Road closures will be in place on Town Street/Burnby Road, Beilby Lane and Everingham Lane/Blamire Lane during the working hours with signed diversion routes in operation.

Access will also be provided for residents, emergency services, bin collections and postal services during the resurfacing scheme.

Councillor Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “Thank you to motorists and local residents in advance for bearing with us while this work is carried out.

“This stretch of the A1079 is a busy road and needs resurfacing. After the work has been completed, drivers will notice an improvement.”

The resurfacing work will be carried out by contractor Britcon Ltd on behalf of the council.

Bus passengers are informed there will be changes to bus stops within these works and further detailed information will be provided at each bus stop by the bus providers.

As previously reported in The Press, as part of £720,000 government funding for roadworks to two major York roads, City of York Council must set out its road resurfacing plans.

They will be carrying out repairs on the stretch of road from the A1079 to A64 Grimston Bar roundabout with money reallocated from cancelled HS2 projects under a national initiative of pot hole and road repairs across England, and the works are in local plans submitted by City of York Council.

In all, Yorkshire and the Humber will receive £991 million over an 11 year period from this source.

The funding was approved in November 2023 and is in addition to £504,000 awarded to the council for ‘carriageway patching’ in that year’s budget.

The £504,000 in the 2023/24 budget allocation will see ‘carriageway patching’ at the B1228, and work in Hazel Bush Lane and Ox Carr Lane, both in Strensall.