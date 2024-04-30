Lidl, has today unveiled its wishlist for the country as it plans to open hundreds of new stores across the country, creating thousands of new jobs.

Lidl already has stores in James Street and Thanet Road, York, with approval for another at Monks Cross.

But the update says the retail giant is seeking sites in York, Askham; York, Boroughbridge Road; York, Clifton; York, Fulford; and York, Hull Road.

Elsewhere in the region, Lidl is also seeking sites in Tadcaster, Harrogate North, Harrogate South, Wetherby, Market Weighton and Ripon.

The update follows the retailer opening its largest global warehouse in London, extending its Welsh distribution centre in Bridgend and extending a similar warehouse in London.

Lidl has also rolled-out electronic shelf labelling, which has fuelled its record growth, with market share now at 8%, and set to increase even further.

Lidl is seeking sites across the region (Image: Pic supplied)

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB Chief Development Officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest growing bricks and mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.

“As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.

“This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Lidl says it is calling for people to help it find suitable sites and should a site be successfully identified, the discounter will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The discounter is specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5+ acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes. Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.