North Yorkshire Police say they are treating the incident as hate-related criminal damage and say it happened at Costcutter on the junction of Bramham Avenue and Bramham Road in Acomb at around 2.40am on March 28.

A police spokesman said: "The paint was brushed onto walls and shutters. After seeing it, the local community rallied round to help remove it.

"A full investigation was launched at the time and we are now issuing a public appeal for any further information.

"Please email rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Rebecca James, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240054012 when passing on information.