Love Triangle, already a firm favourite amongst viewers in Australia, premiered on British screens last month and is set to fill the void left by the end of the hit show Married at First Sight.

Lloyd Todd, a 27-year-old activewear business owner from Acomb, made his debut on screens when he was chosen over another contestant by 31-year-old entrepreneur ZaraLena, following blind conversations with them both.

During their chat, the two were only able to communicate over text with no idea of who the person on the other end of the phone was. After Lloyd and ZaraLena move in together and start their relationship, the other unchosen contestant is introduced into the mix to see what happens.

Speaking with The Press, Lloyd told us that the whole experience had been ‘crazy’.

After being scouted for The Love Triangle through social media, there was a short turnaround period before Lloyd found himself on camera, a whole restaurant rented out for his first date and a stranger revealed in front of him.

Lloyd said: “It was intense but at the same time, I like to be adventurous and out there – do things off a whim, so I was excited to just do it. Not many people get this opportunity so I’m going to make the most of it.

“It was raw emotion a lot of the time. Some of the cast were really into it and I was the same. I treat it the same as you would be if you were outside. I was very much seeing how things went and having confidence in myself.

“I never wanted to play up to the cameras, so I was just trying to be authentic. You can see when people are playing up to the camera and that’s not me.”

Lloyd, who is coupled up with ZaraLena, in new reality dating show Love Triangle (Image: Lloyd Todd)

During production, the cast was unable to contact the outside world for a month – creating a ‘bubble’ that forced them to adapt to a new reality.

In terms of what happens with his relationship with ZaraLena, Lloyd’s lips were sealed but he was able to tell The Press: “In terms of how we got on, it was amazing. It was crazy because we weren’t each other’s real types but, being in that environment was a big thing, we were truly in it together.

“She’s had a lot going on in her life and she’s dealt with it so well.”

Since the conclusion of the show, the cast have kept in touch with each other and Lloyd has focused on developing his activewear business - Visuals Clothing.