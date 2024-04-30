North Yorkshire police say it happened at 3am on Thursday, April 11, in Moor Lane, Bishopthorpe on the outskirts of the city.

A police spokesman said: "Thieves hitched an Elddis Rambler caravan to a vehicle before driving off.

"The caravan was located and recovered by the police.

"Please email PC 299 van Buuren if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to our control room. Please quote reference number 12240062828."