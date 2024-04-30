A CARAVAN has been stolen from a York village.
North Yorkshire police say it happened at 3am on Thursday, April 11, in Moor Lane, Bishopthorpe on the outskirts of the city.
Read next:
- Man attacked by three men in North Yorkshire village
- Urgent appeal for missing York teenager
- Woman who died after being pulled from river was 'wonderful daughter, mum and aunt'
A police spokesman said: "Thieves hitched an Elddis Rambler caravan to a vehicle before driving off.
"The caravan was located and recovered by the police.
"Please email PC 299 van Buuren if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to our control room. Please quote reference number 12240062828."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article