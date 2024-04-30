Jaroslaw Grzegorz Stadnik, 51, of Norton, died of his injuries when the vehicle he was driving crashed on the B1248 at Wharram Le Street, near Malton, on Tuesday, April 9.

Coroner Jonathan Leach opened an inquest into Mr Stadnik’s death on Tuesday (April 31) at Northallerton Coroners' Court.

He said Mr Stadnik, who was born in Poland, worked as an HGV (heavy goods vehicle) driver and was single.

North Yorkshire Police previously said Mr Stadnik was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A force spokesperson said Mr Stadnik was driving a red DAF articulated HGV towing an open flatbed trailer.

The crash also involved a green tractor and trailer which was carrying hay.

Its driver – a man in his early 50s – was uninjured and helped police with their inquiries, the police spokesperson added.

Both vehicles were traveling towards Norton when the collision happened.

A four mile stretch of the B1248 at Wharram Le Street was closed after the crash.