Jane Plum is taking over from the former H&M unit at Monks Cross and will be creating 10-15 jobs.

The Castleford-based company has other similar stores across England, including at Doncaster.

It will sell a wide range of homeware and giftware, from rugs to bedding and bathroom. A range of opening offers are also promised.

READ MORE:

Wayne Beaumont, who runs Jane Plum across England, said: “Our new store has a prime location within the Heart of the City, one of York's leading retail developments. I’m absolutely thrilled to be launching more Jane Plum stores across the North of England. I’m excited to be part of the continued and future success of the city.

“We have high hopes for the success of the York branch and we are setting up for a very exciting and busy opening week. We look forward to introducing the people of York to our incredible brand, with plenty more UK openings to come throughout 2024 and beyond.”

The 20000 sq. foot unit will continue the roll out of Jane Plum's new store concept, which promises a 'unique shopping experience designed to inspire and fulfil'.