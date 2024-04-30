Altogether, 377 properties, once plagued by sluggish broadband, now have access to ultrafast speeds up to 1000Mbps.

Thanks to the recent £350,000 investment by internet service provider Fusion Fibre Group (formerly known as FACTCO) residents of Stockton on the Forest will reap the rewards of full fibre connectivity for generations to come.

After making their network live in late-February, Fusion Fibre Group has been busy installing fibre into local homes and businesses.

Mr. and Mrs. Gregson who previously put up with wired speeds of 40 Mbps, while both working from home, knew an FTTP connection would be a game-changer for their family.

When asked how their new broadband connection was performing, Mr. Gregson replied: “It’s running perfectly.

“We pretty much have a tele in every room and they’re all running at once.

“My kids love Cars on Disney, and Minnie Mouse, which they can now watch with no issues!’

Fusion Fibre Group’s Head of National Sales, Gary Spooner, can’t wait for more Stockton on the Forest residents to experience the difference, ‘This new network marks a major milestone in our mission to provide full fibre connectivity to rural communities across the county.

“And, it wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the Digital York Team.”

Roy Grant, Head of ICT at City of York Council, said: “Internet connectivity is not a luxury but a necessity to many of the residents and businesses in York and the surrounding areas. This is why we are pleased to celebrate the introduction of full fibre optic broadband to Stockton-on-the-Forest.”

He added: “This is another step forward in providing access to the best connectivity possible and to experience the full benefit of living close to the UK’s first Gigabit City.”

Work is underway across the country to prepare for all landline services to be offered digitally through fibre cables.

Stockton on the Forest residents wanting to upgrade to a full fibre connection can contact the Fusion Fibre Group on 0333 305 7560 or sales@fusionfibregroup.co.uk. Alternatively, residents can sign up online at https://fusionfibregroup.co.uk/coverage-postcode-checker/