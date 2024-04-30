A STORE in York city centre has closed its doors just six months after opening.
Project D first opened in Parliament Street on October 6, 2023. However, it is understood to have closed earlier this month (April, 2024 ).
The doughnut company began in 2018 with a mission was to create the world’s ‘best doughnut’.
All doughnuts were made at the company's 11,000 sq ft bakery near Derby - which can produce 17 million doughnuts a year for stores nationwide.
Project D still has stores open in Hull, Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.
Earlier this year Krispy Kreme closed a store selling doughnuts in Coney Street, York.
