Project D first opened in Parliament Street on October 6, 2023. However, it is understood to have closed earlier this month (April, 2024 ).

The doughnut company began in 2018 with a mission was to create the world’s ‘best doughnut’.

Project D in Parliament Street (Image: Harry Booth)

All doughnuts were made at the company's 11,000 sq ft bakery near Derby - which can produce 17 million doughnuts a year for stores nationwide.

Project D still has stores open in Hull, Leeds, Doncaster and Sheffield.

Earlier this year Krispy Kreme closed a store selling doughnuts in Coney Street, York.