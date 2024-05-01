Sarah Caldwell Steele, who will give a talk on ‘There’s dark and then there’s jet-black: the legacy of Whitby’s Jet' at 7 pm on Thursday May 9.

Sarah has had a love affair with Whitby jet since the age of seven. Reinforcing 40 years of commercial experience of working jet as a lapidary product, she graduated from Durham with a BSc in Geology in1992. She was awarded Fellowship of the Gemmological Association of Great Britain in 2013, and subsequently Diamond Fellowship in 2015.

Jet has a long association with Malton and a small jet bear was found on the Orchard Field Roman site and is currently on display at the museum with the skeleton of an infant. Jet links through to the Victorian era and it was during that time Whitby rose to prominence as a manufacturing centre.

On Thursday, June 20 at 7pm, Pete Wilson will be giving a talk on “Romans in Malton, Norton and beyond.” Of particular interest is why the name of Derventio now applies to Stamford Bridge and why Malton is now known as Delgovicia.

Looking forward to Thursday .August 15, we have a talk by author Simon Elliot. As well as being an author Simon is an archaeologist, historian, and broadcaster. His books include Empire State -How the Roman Military Built an Empire, Romans at War - An in-depth study of the Roman military in the Republic and Empire, and Julius Caesar - Rome's Greatest Warlord.

The above lectures are all held at the lecture theatre in the Assembly Rooms with entrance through Malton Museum in Yorkersgate. All cost £10 per head.

Bookings for all the three summer lectures can be made via the website. www.maltonmuseum.co.uk/events

Meanwhile, following the completion of the consultant’s report on a new long-term home for Malton Museum it needs to look to implement its recommendations by adding new expertise to the Trustees.

Malton Museum is looking to recruit new Trustees with experience of collections management, marketing, property development and website / communications.

A spokesperson said: "This is a fantastic opportunity to be involved with an innovative, creative, and ambitious museum looking to move to new premises in the next few years and contribute to making Malton and Norton an even better visitor destination.

"Trustees will help to promote the Museum its activities and assist with its fundraising activities. Applicants should be enthusiastic and well-informed ambassadors for the Museum and be able to work closely with local community groups and other organisations in the area.

The museum is also recruiting a new Museum Office coordinator to support the Trustees and volunteers.

A job description and further background information for both roles is available on the website and if you are interested please send a CV and supporting letter to maltonmuseumoffice@gmail.com.

The closing date for applications is 31st May 2024.