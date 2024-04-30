Adam Pretty, 32, had £1,660 in cash, and scales and other drug paraphernalia in a suitcase at his home, said Kelly Clarke, prosecuting.

Police stopped him in an Audi in Burniston Grove, Tang Hall, late on May 6, 2021. Inside they found cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and tablets later identified as Class C drugs and £60 cash.

He told officers: “It was a stupid mistake. I will do what it takes. Please don’t do me for this. I can tell you where I got it.”

Pretty, a former member of 2 Signals based in York and now living at Langlea Avenue, Cambuslang, Glasgow, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine, ketamine, cannabis and Class C drugs, all with intention to supply to others.

He has a previous conviction for causing grievous bodily harm by breaking a man’s jaw in a pub brawl when he was a soldier, for which he had been sentenced to a community order and made to pay compensation.

He had no drug-related convictions, York Crown Court heard.

His barrister Matthew Stewart said Pretty was remorseful and had had to wait two years after his arrest to be charged.

The defence barrister handed in references. He said a psychologist had diagnosed him as having depression and trauma stress disorder and Pretty had struggled in civilian life after leaving the Army.

Judge Simon Hickey said a company sergeant major had provided an “outstanding” reference about Pretty’s times in 2 Signals, praising his professionalism and “exceptional” Army skills.

Pretty had changed in the two years since his arrest, the court was told.

“I am giving you an exceptional chance,” he told Pretty as he suspended a two-year prison sentence for two years on condition Pretty does 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Ms Clarke said Pretty had four bags of white powder, seven of herbal matter and five bags of tablets when he was stopped by police.

When he was interviewed, he told officers he had been given the drugs by someone called “Liam” and that it was the “first time” he had had anything to do with drug dealing. He had expected to be paid £150.

He also said he had been given the suitcase which police found in his bedroom. He claimed the money was related to a motorbike.

Mr Stewart said Pretty had joined the Army in 2011 and spent 10 years as a soldier. When he left the Army, he struggled to find a new career and turned to using drugs and alcohol. He had also struggled with his mental health and had fallen in with the "wrong crowd".

"He accepts his involvement in drug dealing," said Mr Stewart.

He had now stopped taking drugs or using alcohol and had recently passed a bus driving test. He hoped to find a job as a bus driver.