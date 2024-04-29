The Friargate Creative Hub, stages its inaugural event on Thursday May 2 at Friargate Theatre from 6pm.

The project from the Riding Lights Theatre Company and Four Wheel Drive offers creative workspace in the centre of York, with the aim of retaining theatrical talent in the city.

Joly Black, executive producer for Four Wheel Drive said: “This will provide a much needed space for our creative community to connect and work…

“The Creative Hub will offer emerging artists a space to Collaborate, Develop and Create.

“It will be open for an initial phase of two weeks from Saturday 4th to 18th May. Offering a free to access creative workspace daily, with a programme of workshops and events in the evenings.”

The hub’s website further explained: “A flexible workspace designed for creatives; space to focus on your script, find creative inspiration or get something up on its feet. All centred around collaboration.

“Enjoy the cafe space with creative break-out areas for FREE. Tea, coffee and snacks will be available to purchase if you’d like.”

For more details, go to: https://www.fourwheeldrivetheatre.co.uk/