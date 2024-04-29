AN urgent appeal has gone out for help to find a teenager from home in a York town.
Niamh, who is 13 and from Haxby on the outskirts of the city, was last seen at York railway station at around 3.25am to 4am today (April 29).
North Yorkshire Police say she is described as around 5ft 3ins and slim build with long, straight brown hair.
A police spokesman said: "Niamh was last seen wearing a black Adidas tracksuit top with white stripes on the arms, blue baggy denim jeans, light brown Ugg boots and a navy blue bag with pink stars (as pictured).
"We are currently searching for her and need people to report any potential sightings.
"Please call us on 101 and select option 1. Reference 12240074294."
