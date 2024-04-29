North Yorkshire Police say they're investigating what they're describing as 'a concerning incident' which happened near the A64 at York on Friday morning (April 26).

A police spokesman said: "A witness reported seeing a woman exiting from the passenger side of a moving vehicle. It happened at about 9.45am near where Towthorpe Moor Lane joins the A64. The vehicle involved was reported to be a white van.

"We want to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. Were you in the area at the time of the incident?

"We’re asking any witnesses, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

"Please email carl.barnes@northyorkshire.police.uk - alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 887 Barnes, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. Please quote reference 12240072621 when passing on information."