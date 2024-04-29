A MAN has been injured in a crash involving a mobility scooter in York.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at 3.30pm on Tuesday (April 23) in Huntington Road just prior to the junction of Stratford Way and involved a mobility scooter and a man who was on foot, causing minor injuries.
Read next:
- Woman who died after being pulled from river was 'wonderful daughter, mum and aunt'
- Historic York church up for sale
- Warning to drivers to expect delays on a major road in North Yorkshire
A police spokesman said: "We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the mobility scooter prior to the incident, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.
"Please email Mike.Halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mike Halstead, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240072359 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article