North Yorkshire Police say it happened at 3.30pm on Tuesday (April 23) in Huntington Road just prior to the junction of Stratford Way and involved a mobility scooter and a man who was on foot, causing minor injuries.

A police spokesman said: "We’re particularly appealing for any witnesses to the incident, anyone who may have seen the mobility scooter prior to the incident, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

"Please email Mike.Halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mike Halstead, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240072359 when passing on information.