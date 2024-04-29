Every year, the BID provides the match funding to levy paying businesses for support with improvement work. This helps to create a great first impression for any visitors to the town, helping the business group meet one of its aims.

The BID will provide match funding up to £750 towards these improvement works. All members within the Harrogate BID area are eligible to apply for the grant – which is available on a first come first served basis.

Funding can be used for repairs and redecorations of business entrances and streets, refurbishment or replacement of graphics and signage and improvements on accessibility including the installation of ramps, handrails and automatic doors.

Matthew Chapman, Harrogate BID Manager, said: “Harrogate is always championed as the jewel in Yorkshires crown and we know that first impressions really do count.

“This is why we are proud to once again launch the Shop Front Match Funding Grant to support our members and this worthy representation.”

Businesses wishing to submit a request for a grant should email info@harrogatebid.co.uk with a short description of the proposed work, any equipment needed, the expected completion date and any quotations or proposals.