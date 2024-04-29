Judges, barristers, court staff, probation officers, jurors, witnesses and defendants all had to leave immediately when a chair caught fire.

Both courts were in session when the fire alarm sounded shortly before midday.

The Recorder of York, Judge Sean Morris, and Judge Simon Hickey rose at once, the courtrooms and court offices emptied. Everyone in the building left and gathered in groups on the grass area of the Eye of York outside.

Court staff alerted the fire brigade, who sent two crews to the scene. The fire was located in an antique-style chair in one of the rooms on the river side of the building.

Firefighters ensured that the fire was extinguished and an investigation began into the cause.

After about half an hour, everyone was allowed back into the building and court resumed in both courtrooms. The smell of smoke was obvious in the main entry hall, corridors and at least one courtroom. No-one is believed to have been injured.