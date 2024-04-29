POLICE want to speak to a man with crutches after an attack in York.
North Yorkshire Police say it happened at about 11.30pm on Friday, March 1 at a premises in Church Lane, and involved a man being punched in the face requiring hospital treatment.
A police spokesman said: "Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
"Email William.robertson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for William Robertson, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240046308 when passing on information.
