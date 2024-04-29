THE family of a woman who died after being pulled from a North Yorkshire river have paid tribute to a “wonderful daughter, mum, auntie and little sister”.
Lisa Welford, 49, was pulled out of the River Derwent on Wednesday (April 24) and taken to hospital by ambulance, but she was sadly later pronounced dead.
A 47-year-old Malton man was charged with murder in relation to the case in the early hours of Sunday morning.
He appeared at York Magistrates’ Court this morning (April 29) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow (April 30).
Lisa’s family have paid tribute to her in a statement, they said: “Lisa was a wonderful daughter, mum, auntie, and little sister.
“She had many friends both locally and further afield and will be sadly missed by all.
“We are sincerely grateful and appreciative of all the ongoing support that we have received from the local community.
“We kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected at this difficult time.”
If you have any information that could assist the investigation, then please contact us.
You can provide information by emailing majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contact online or by calling 0800 555 111.
Please quote 12240071802 when providing any information.
