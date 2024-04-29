The Columbia Sportwear Company has arrived at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, near to Marks and Spencer.

The new store will provide customers with sports and outdoor offerings for men and women, including for hiking, camping and skiing.

It adds to other outdoor brands already available at the Centre, including recently upsized The North Face which opened in March.

The company, founded in Portland, Oregon, 50 years ago, celebrated its Thursday opening by giving customers an extra 20% off when they buy two products, or an extra 30% off when they buy three products. This offer is valid on regular-priced items only and cannot be combined with other promotions or applied to markdown items and licensees.

Paul Tyler, Centre Manager at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet York, said: “Columbia Sportswear Company adds another layer of excitement to our outdoor offering, complementing the existing lineup of premium brands. Our stores cater to those who love to explore the great outdoors and for those who love to shop their favourite brands at up to 60% off. We are excited to continue the development and growth of the Centre, enhancing the experience for all our guests."