Trinity Methodist Church in Monkgate, York, is up for sale for an undisclosed sum.

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has been instructed by the York Methodist Circuit to find a buyer for the former Trinity Methodist Church in York. They say the decision to sell reflects the circuit's pragmatic approach in recognising the building no longer fits the needs of contemporary church outreach.

Rev David Bidnell, Superintendent Minister of York Methodist Circuit, said:“We give thanks for all that has happened at Trinity Methodist Church, the relationships, partnerships and the connections with the community. However, the premises have become a strain on resources, needing repair beyond the small but faithful congregation’s means and do not offer the spaces required for contemporary church outreach.

"York Methodist Circuit seeks to offer a continuing Methodist presence in our city, to be a justice seeking church with a commitment to those who feel excluded and marginalised.”

Trinity Methodist Church in Monkgate, York, is up for sale (Image: Supplied)

Richard Corby, senior director at Lambert Smith Hampton, said: “We are excited to be marketing this outstanding opportunity to acquire a historic asset within a thriving community in the heart of York. The property provides significant opportunities to modernise and refresh this city centre asset. We will be actively engaging with stakeholders and potential occupiers before uses such as residential or commercial development are considered.”

The Trinity Methodist Church was built to replace the Ebenezer Chapel in Little Stonegate, which had become inadequate for the needs of the growing congregation during the 1880’s.

It opened on January 7, 1903 and boasts sturdy masonry construction, with solid brick walls adorned with facings of Morley Stone, along with interior woodwork predominantly crafted from Pitch Pine. Throughout its history, the church has served as not only a place of worship but also as a central hub for community gatherings and cultural events. It extends to a gross internal area of 10,466 sq ft of existing floor space over two floors, on a 0.15-acre site.

The property is in Monkgate with a frontage to the A1036 and just 0.3 miles away from central York, overlooking Georgian terraced properties with many converted to apartments for city living or hospitality use.