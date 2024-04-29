Rudy's Pizza Napoletana has announced a June 22 opening day for its new York restaurant.

And to celebrate the Saturday opening, the company is giving away 3,000 pizzas.

The York pizzeria in the former Show Zone in High Ousegate will add to Rudy’s already-popular pizzerias in Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester, which are noted for authentic Neapolitan pizza, dips and desserts.

The York pizzeria will be set over one floor with ample dining space and an open kitchen. With a private ‘courtyard’ for up to 25 people, visitors can wash down their pizza with a classic Italian spritz in a cosy outdoor space.

Rudy's says its offerings are born out of passion for pizza, following the authentic Neapolitan tradition of pizza-making, renowned for its consistency and quality.

The relaxed yet atmospheric dining concept will serve classic recipes such as Marinara, Margherita and Calabrese – all originating from Naples, the birthplace of pizza - alongside paying homage to famous pizzerias around the globe with rotating specials.

Pizza fans who sign up here will have the chance to claim one of 3,000 pizzas available on-the-house once the restaurant opens.

Rudy’s dough is made fresh each day by their in-house pizzaioli, using Caputo ‘00’ flour, and double-fermented for 24 hours, before being topped with the highest-quality, authentic ingredients. This includes San Marzano tomatoes grown on fields at the foot of Mount Vesuvius, and traditional Fior di Latte mozzarella. Staying true to the traditions of Naples, each pizza is cooked for around 60 seconds at over 400°C – resulting in a soft and light pizza with an airy and raised ‘cornicione’ crust.

Further honouring its Neapolitan roots, the new Rudy’s in York will host a well-stocked bar serving iconic Italian spritzes, crisp Italian Poretti lager, and classic stirred-cocktails.

Neal Bates of Rudy’s Pizza, said of the opening: “We can’t wait to open our doors in York and share our Neapolitan pizzas with current Rudy’s lovers, as well as soon-to-be fans. York is renowned for its brilliant food and drink scene, vibrant visitors and unique community which Rudy's are excited to be part of. With the 3,000 pizzas available to claim on us, we’re delighted to open with a bang and be offering a true authentic Neapolitan experience in the iconic York setting.”

As the Press recently reported, some 30 jobs will be created at the new restaurant.

Promised are highly skilled pizzaiolo roles, offering training at its newly launched academy to teach both experienced chefs and first time pizzaioli the Rudy’s signature Neapolitan style.

Looking to recruit across the board, with a particular focus on experienced supervisors and assistant manager roles, the award-winning employer will be holding recruitment days for both full or part time positions closer to the opening date.

To apply for roles, applicants can send their CV via careers@rudyspizza.co.uk.

Follow Rudy’s on Instagram for the latest updates– @wearerudyspizza.