DRIVERS are being warned to expect delays on a major road through North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say they will be escorting an abnormal load from the A1(M) to an industrial building near Thirsk today (April 29).
A force spokesman said: "There will be some delays and temporary road closures, particularly around Topcliffe.
"The affected roads are the A168 from the A1(M) at J49, A167, A61 and the roads in Topcliffe village.
"The escort is planned to be between 1.30pm and 2.30pm but the times may be subject to change.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the Topcliffe area during these times if at all possible."
