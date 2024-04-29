Located in York, Scarborough and Whitby, they were unveiled among an elite group of UK winners, celebrating this year's highest-rated hotels in the world based on Tripadvisor reviews.

On the heels of the 2024 Travellers' Choice Awards Best Destinations and Best Beaches, announced in January and February respectively, the 2024 Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Hotel Awards are part of Tripadvisor's larger Travellers' Choice Award umbrella, shining a light on travellers' favourite experiences globally.

This year, pet-friendly, sustainable, and wellness hotels are the newest subcategory introductions – see all winners here.

North Yorkshire hotel, B&Bs and guest house named among best in the UK for 2024

No.1 By GuestHouse, York

Location: 1 Clifton, York, YO30 6AA

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 571 reviews

No.1 By GuestHouse was named in the “Top 25” category from the Travellers’ Choice Awards by Tripadvisor this year.

A recent visitor left this review: “Total 5 out of 5, lovely staff from arrival to departure. A special mention for Claire and Albie in the Pearly Cow who went out of their way to make our stay a memorable experience.

“The food was delicious and the drinks menu covered a wide variety of tastes. The decor and design of the hotel was very appealing and made our stay feel quite special.”

The Toulson Court

Location: 100 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 2,283 reviews

Meanwhile, The Toulson Court was revealed in the best “B&Bs and Inns” category from Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

Someone left this review after their recent stay: “We're just home from another fantastic stay with Angela and James at The Toulson Court, this is an amazing b&b, exceptionally clean, comfy beds and all the added extras in the room that other places just wouldn't offer, nothing is too much trouble for them and they are happy to help and advise on how you can make your stay in Scarborough the best, if you're looking for the best place to stay in Scarborough then look no further this is the one.”

St Michael's Guest House

Location: 149 Columbus Ravine, Scarborough, YO12 7QZ

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 1,483 reviews

Elsewhere in Scarborough, St Michael's Guest House was featured in the same category.

This person posted: “The full stay was lovely from the warm welcome from Annie and Alex to the immaculate room very comfortable bed and a great range of breakfast items nothing was to much trouble definitely going to stay again.”

Hillcrest Whitby, Whitby

Location: 9 Prospect Hill, Whitby, YO21 1QE

Tripadvisor rating: 5/5 out of 372 reviews

Also joining the UK's “Best of the Best” champions further along the North Yorkshire coast was Hillcrest Whitby.

5 Perfect Spots for a Summer Staycation

Recommended reading:

One customer wrote a review saying: “Lovely guest house in a great location. Room was beautifully clean and spacious, breakfast was delivered to our door and was absolutely amazing. Hosts were very friendly and couldn’t do enough for us. Would definitely stay here again, highly recommend, thank you.”

Dan Mitchell, vice president and general manager of Tripadvisor hotels, commented: “Our Best of the Best Hotels are marvels, acclaimed by thousands of travellers for their remarkable service, stunning design, and wealth of amenities that redefine what it means to have an exceptional hotel experience.”

The Travellers' Choice Best of the Best Awards are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings specific to each subcategory posted on Tripadvisor over the 12-month period from January 1, 2023 through to December 31, 2023.