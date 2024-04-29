The event was launched by the Harrogate BID team at the town's Spring Flower Show, which ran from Thursday until Sunday.

The business group also promoted its activities and Harrogate's offer at the event at the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The Spring Flower Show brings thousands of visitors into the town every year, so the BID team saw this as an excellent opportunity to not only promote the Harrogate offer, but to launch the plans for the Floral Summer of Celebration 2024.

READ MORE:

Harrogate BID Manager, Matthew Chapman, said: “2024 is our third year at the Harrogate Spring Flower Show showcasing the wonderful offer in our town, as well as launching our unique floral trail.

“I’d like to personally thank Nick Smith, of the Harrogate Flower Shows, and Harrogate in Bloom for their ongoing support and partnership.”

Last year saw the BID team take home Gold in the BIDs, Town Centres and City Centres category at the Britain in Bloom awards for their Floral Summer of Celebration, which celebrated the town’s multi-national co-operation, twinning with towns in France, Italy, Canada and New Zealand.

Each unique, vibrant display told the story of how the town’s international partnerships have flourished to bring together the very best of respective cultures. They were placed in key locations including Library Gardens, Crescent Gardens, the Cenotaph and the Piazza area outside the Victoria Shopping Centre.

This year, the theme is set to be friendship in line with the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Plans and designs for the displays are well underway, with the BID team setting their sights on a Yorkshire in Bloom prize.

The Harrogate Floral Summer of Celebration 2024 will begin on July 19th.

The celebration is in addition to the BID’s regular floral offering, which includes around 200 barrier baskets, shop doorway planters and much more.