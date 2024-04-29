Members of the public and police got Lisa Welford, 49, of Malton, out of the River Derwent at Malton shortly before midnight on April 24 and gave her CPR.

Paramedics from Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended and took her to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Vincent Joseph Morgan, 47, of Chandler's Wharf, Castlegate, Malton, was charged with murder over the weekend and sent in custody to York Magistrates' Court where he appeared shortly after 10am this morning.

He is alleged to have killed Ms Welford on April 24. He also faces two charges of causing actual bodily harm to Ms Welford between February 1 and February 29 this year.

York Magistrates' Court and floral tributes by the River Derwent in Malton.

Members of Ms Welford’s family were in the court’s public gallery as he was brought into the dock.

Morgan wore a light-coloured top and was accompanied by a dock officer. He spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the five-minute hearing. He was represented by Ellie Boyd.

He did not apply for bail as magistrates cannot grant bail to defendants charged with murder.

Fiona Newcombe, prosecuting, told the court that the case could only be tried by a judge and jury and asked for all the charges to be sent together to Leeds Crown Court.

Magistrates remanded Morgan in custody. They sent him to Leeds Crown Court where he will appear for a preliminary hearing tomorrow on all charges.