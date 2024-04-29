The Ferrybridge-based company has created its first retail outlet away from its HQ at Dobbies Garden Centre in Nether Poppleton.

The company will display its Potting Sheds, Garden Sheds, Workshops, Summerhouses, Home Offices and Games Rooms. During May 4-6, all buildings will have 20% off, amid other offers.

Commercial Director Paul Wilson said: “We are the UK’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of quality timber buildings, we work with expertise and passion to transform quality natural materials into practical, durable, and stylish garden buildings for all our clients."

READ MORE:

“Phoenix Garden Buildings design, make, and install a range of craftsman-built timber buildings built in our Yorkshire factory. Everything we do is handmade to order, we offer a truly bespoke design service on every order to ensure that the customer gets exactly what they want.”

Paul added: “Phoenix Garden Buildings is built on a strong heritage of carpentry to design and manufacture quality and affordable garden buildings. With a combined experience of more than 40 years, the Phoenix’s Management are committed to delivering the highest level of customer care as well as premium quality materials and outstanding levels of workmanship. Since 2012, we have completed hundreds of projects while delighting each customer with the quality of our products and service.”