The weekend of May, Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 sees the return of the community Scarecrow Trail run by the Friends of Rowntree Park.

The event proves popular each year (Image: Supplied)

Through the weekend, there will be scarecrows in the park and also in the streets surrounding the park. Using the map and trail sheet, you find the scarecrows and answer the questions. All completed entries are entered into a prize draw, and there is a prize for the best scarecrow voted for by trail go-ers.

The Big Hungry Caterpiller - a previous entrant (Image: Supplied)

Abigail Gaines, charity manager of the Friends of Rowntree Park, said: “We are thrilled to have this lovely community event happening again. It’s an event aimed at all ages, a great chance to have a pleasant stroll whilst seeing fun things on the way! And for the competition, there is a quiz to get involved in.

“The Scarecrow Trail’s pollinator theme is a great opportunity to highlight all our volunteers do to help nature, and people may be happily surprised to discover how much biodiversity there is in this urban park."

The lake and cafe in the park

"This year is a little different though as the scarecrow trail is ‘pollinator’ themed.

"What that means is that instead of seeing ‘minibeasts’, you may see ‘massive beasts’ as you hunt for models bees, butterflies, ladybirds, caterpillars and more.

"This theme is to highlight the work all the volunteer gardeners do in Rowntree park to help biodiversity and encourage pollinators. By doing the scarecrow trail, not only do you see fun models but also learn more about the pollinators in the park."

Abigail Gaines in the park (Image: Stephen Lewis)

Trail sheets will be available from the stall in the park from 10-4pm both days and also available from some local cafes and shops before and during the weekend, more information is on the Friends of Rowntree Park website - rowntreepark.org.uk

Rowntree Park Scarecrow Festival returns (Image: Supplied)