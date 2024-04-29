HECK! is hosting the event at their HQ herb garden in Lime Lane, Kirklington between 9:30am and 11:30am on Saturday (May 11).

The first-ever Little Farmers Discover Day aims to give youngsters a first taste of growing food and learning more about agriculture.

The event will allow participants to plant their own micro gardens to take home.

HECK! spokesperson Ruby Parkyn said: “We’re known for our sausages and burgers, but we’re also passionate about education, sustainability and fostering a love for the great outdoors.”

“Our business is deeply rooted in farming and we believe in the joy of outdoor exploration, come rain or shine. Whatever the weather brings, we’ll be pulling on our wellies and encouraging children to come along, get planting with us.”

Ruby added: “With all the hard work done and hands washed, everyone can tuck into a free HECK! Dog.

“Other activities on the day include a mini tractor circuit, play area and tracker-themed colouring station. There will also be a competition to name the new HECK! tractor.

“HECK! Little Farmers tickets cost £9.95 and children must be accompanied by at least one paying adult.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit here.