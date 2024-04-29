EMERGENCY crews have been called in to help rescue a bird in a North Yorkshire resort.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called in at 6.43pm on Sunday night (April 28) to Newborough in Scarborough town centre.

A service spokesman said: “A crew from Scarborough used triple extension and roof ladders at the request of the RSPCA, to remove a seagull trapped on a premises roof, which was handed into their care.”