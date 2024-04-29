POLICE have been called in after a fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.05pm on Sunday night (April 28) after reports of a fire in Milby near Boroughbridge.
A service spokesman said: “A crew from Ripon responded to a report of a vehicle on fire in a field.
“Crews extinguished the fire using a hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus.
“They then dampened down and checked for hot spots using a thermal imaging camera.
“The fire resulted in 100 per cent fire damage to the vehicle. The incident was left in the hands of the police.”
