North Yorkshire Police say that if anyone witnesses an incident of anti-social behaviour in Clifton and they feel it requires police attention, please make a report via 101, 999 or online.

PCSO Ollie Maskell said: “When making a report of anti-social behaviour or suspicious behaviour please think about this checklist to help us deal with your report: what are they doing ? How many are in the group ? What do they look like (clothing, age, gender etc)? And do you know their name or recognise them?”

In January of this year alone North Yorkshire Police was called to Clifton on 59 occasions, either making arrests, seizing property, or conducting searches of addresses which were linked to drugs.

Last month police launched a Home Office led ‘Clear Hold Build’ strategy, the first of its kind in North Yorkshire, which aims to drive crime out of the Clifton area of York while improving life for residents.