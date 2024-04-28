A man was treated by paramedics after a chip pan fire at a home in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Two fire crews rushed to the scene at about 1.50pm today (Sunday, April 28) in Whitby.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the man was out of the property when the crews arrived “but suffering from smoke inhalation”.
“Crews administered first aid until arrival of paramedics,” a service spokesperson added.
“Fire was extinguished by two hose reels and two breathing apparatus.”
