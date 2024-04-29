The Vintage Works opened its doors in a former bridal shop in Grape Lane on Saturday (April 27).

Chris Brown has taken the leap to open the store with his business partner.

The Vintage Works has opened in Grape Lane (Image: Dylan Connell)

He previously worked in finance but says he wants to make a career out of his interest in pre-loved clothes.

“I found that I wanted to pursue my passion,” says Chris.

Vintage Works co-owner Chris Brown outside the store in Grape Lane, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

His silent partner sources most of the items – many coming from America.

He looks for obscure items. “Anything that’s a bit different,” Chris says, adding: “We don’t want stuff you could go into Topman and find.”

A Carhartt work jacket and NFL jersey on sale at The Vintage Works (Image: Dylan Connell)

The store stocks well-known brands like Carhartt, Nike and Ralph Lauren.

Chris, 35, from near Middlesbrough, says they also have a range of American sports clothing available, which is popular with customers.

A NASCAR t-shirt and Ralph Lauren jumper on sale at The Vintage Works (Image: Dylan Connell)

He adds that they’re looking to install TVs in the store showing old basketball and American football matches to compliment this.

Stock is still being delivered, which Chris says will include rare items.

Top picks by The Vintage Works' owners (Image: Dylan Connell)

“There’s going to be a lot of one-off pieces.”

The Vintage Works joins the existing offering for pre-loved clothing fans in York, including stores like Dog and Bone Vintage in Castlegate and Expressions in Walmgate.

“We know there’s a couple of vintage shops nearby but there’s still a market for what we sell,” says Chris.

Inside The Vintage Works in Grape Lane, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

The store’s opening comes one year after the Vintage Store, in Parliament Street – once York’s biggest vintage clothing outlet – closed after opening in August 2021.

But Chris says there’s still an appetite for pre-loved fashion in the city.

“So far, the reaction in York has been fantastic. It’s a nice community here.”

'I think everyone can wear this stuff,' says Chris

He notes that York has a big student population – a key reason for the business partners deciding to open in the city – but says there was a wide age range of customers over the opening weekend.

“I think everyone can wear this stuff,” he adds.

Carhartt trousers and jeans on sale at The Vintage Works in Grape Lane, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

Price is an important factor for The Vintage Works.

“We don’t want to be known as being too expensive,” Chris admits. “We want to be affordable.

“You go into a shop now and things can be expensive. We like to be at a point where we can compete.”

But he says being affordable doesn’t mean compromising on quality.

Clothes on sale at The Vintage Works in Grape Lane, York (Image: Dylan Connell)

“We’ve got really good suppliers, and we price stock really competitively,” he explains. “It’s used but it’s sustainable – I think (customers) like that."

Chris says customers are drawn to the sustainable element of vintage clothing, mirrored by the shop’s motto: “Stay sustainable, stay stylish.”