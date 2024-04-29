A new vintage clothing store has opened in York – and its owners hope to fill it with one-off garments you won’t find anywhere else.
The Vintage Works opened its doors in a former bridal shop in Grape Lane on Saturday (April 27).
Chris Brown has taken the leap to open the store with his business partner.
He previously worked in finance but says he wants to make a career out of his interest in pre-loved clothes.
“I found that I wanted to pursue my passion,” says Chris.
His silent partner sources most of the items – many coming from America.
He looks for obscure items. “Anything that’s a bit different,” Chris says, adding: “We don’t want stuff you could go into Topman and find.”
The store stocks well-known brands like Carhartt, Nike and Ralph Lauren.
Chris, 35, from near Middlesbrough, says they also have a range of American sports clothing available, which is popular with customers.
He adds that they’re looking to install TVs in the store showing old basketball and American football matches to compliment this.
Stock is still being delivered, which Chris says will include rare items.
“There’s going to be a lot of one-off pieces.”
The Vintage Works joins the existing offering for pre-loved clothing fans in York, including stores like Dog and Bone Vintage in Castlegate and Expressions in Walmgate.
“We know there’s a couple of vintage shops nearby but there’s still a market for what we sell,” says Chris.
The store’s opening comes one year after the Vintage Store, in Parliament Street – once York’s biggest vintage clothing outlet – closed after opening in August 2021.
- Read more: Popular fashion store in York shuts suddenly
But Chris says there’s still an appetite for pre-loved fashion in the city.
“So far, the reaction in York has been fantastic. It’s a nice community here.”
'I think everyone can wear this stuff,' says Chris
He notes that York has a big student population – a key reason for the business partners deciding to open in the city – but says there was a wide age range of customers over the opening weekend.
“I think everyone can wear this stuff,” he adds.
Price is an important factor for The Vintage Works.
“We don’t want to be known as being too expensive,” Chris admits. “We want to be affordable.
“You go into a shop now and things can be expensive. We like to be at a point where we can compete.”
But he says being affordable doesn’t mean compromising on quality.
“We’ve got really good suppliers, and we price stock really competitively,” he explains. “It’s used but it’s sustainable – I think (customers) like that."
Chris says customers are drawn to the sustainable element of vintage clothing, mirrored by the shop’s motto: “Stay sustainable, stay stylish.”
- To keep up with The Vintage Works, follow the store on Instagram (@thevintageworksyork).
- The store is open 10am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.
