The temporary road next to the bridge – built last weekend when the bridge was first closed – has been closed since 8pm on Friday, as has the railway station car park. Both will reopen at 6am on Monday.

Work to demolish York's Queen Street Bridge underway on Sunday (Image: Dylan Connell)

Cllr Pete Kilbane, City of York Council’s transport boss, previously warned the closure could lead to "carmageddon" if motorists failed to heed advice to avoid the area.

Businesses in the area and the railway station remain open with a diversion route for pedestrians in place through the station.

Council bosses say the closures will allow for the "gradual removal" of the bridge over the weekend.

The bridge – built in 1877 to go over railway tracks that are no longer there – is being demolished to “improve the setting of the city walls and free up the space needed to transform the area to the front of the railway station”, City of York Council said.

Today (Sunday, April 28) work continues to demolish the bridge during heavy rainfall.

Parts of the bridge that stood in the city for almost 150 years have now been removed.

Diggers were seen at the site this morning working to demolish the Victorian bridge.

Members of the public stopped at fences around the area watching the work unfold.