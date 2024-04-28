Emergency services were called to an incident on a York bridge.

Firefighters, police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene on Lendal Bridge at 2.40am today (Sunday, April 28).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the ambulance service received a call from a woman “restraining” a man on the bridge.

But on arrival a service fire service spokesperson said no one was there, adding: “In a nearby street, police had one male in custody.”