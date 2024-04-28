A police spokesperson said: " We’re now in a position to name the woman who sadly died after being pulled from the River Derwent at Malton on Wednesday as 49-year-old Lisa Welford from Malton.

"Detectives investigating the incident have charged a 47-year-old Malton man, who was known to Lisa, with murder. He is due to appear at court on Monday 29 of April 2024".

Detective Chief Inspector Shaun Page said: “Our thoughts are with Lisa’s family and friends at this very sad time.

“We have charged a 47-year-old man with murder. We understand the disruption and distress it has caused locally, and I want to thank the community for their patience and support as we continue to investigate this isolated incident.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”

You can provide information by emailing majorcrimeunit@northyorkshire.police.uk or calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be contact online or by calling 0800 555 111.

Please quote 12240071802 when providing any information.