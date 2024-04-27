The body was found at about 1.12pm today (Saturday, April 27) in woodland near Battersby in the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Police said formal identification is yet to take place but Ms Dryden’s family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Officers had been carrying out “extensive enquires” to find the missing Middlesbrough woman, a force spokesperson said.

They added: “Although it is in the early stages, the death is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeals and called in with information - our thoughts are with Annie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Ms Dryden was last seen after getting off a train at Battersby at about 2.38pm on Thursday, January 4.

She boarded the train at James Cook train station in Middlesbrough at 2.09pm that day.

As The Press reported in January, searches for Ms Dryden were carried out by police officers in the area of Battersby and further afield with the support of mountain rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service.

They extended their search to the village of Castleton, after following up information provided by the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Fionna McEwan from North Yorkshire Police previously described Ms Dryden as “very familiar” with the outdoors and wild camping (when someone sleeps in a tent in the countryside not in a campsite or caravan park).