Maxine, 15, was last seen boarding a train at 9.35am on Friday morning at York railway station.

North Yorkshire Police believe she is in the Doncaster area.

A force spokesperson said her family has been unable to contact her and officers are “growing increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to locate Maxine. As part of our enquiries, we are asking for anyone who may have seen her, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact us immediately.

“She is described as Asian British, around 5ft 8in tall, of slim build, with dark red hair, brown eyes, and she wears black glasses.

“Maxine was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and black and white trainers although she may have changed clothes since the last sighting. She was also carrying a bright backpack.

“If you have seen Maxine or have any information that could assist us, please call us on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.”