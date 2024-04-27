Motorists are being urged to avoid the area for a second weekend as the temporary road next to the bridge – built last weekend while the bridge was closed – is shut until 6am on Monday.

York railway station car park is also closed until Monday while the work to demolish the Victorian bridge gets underway.

A key section of York’s Queen Street Bridge has been removed as demolition work continues (Image: Dylan Connell)

As The Press reported, council bosses say the closures will allow for the "gradual removal" of the bridge over the weekend.

Businesses in the area and the station remain open.

City of York Council said the bridge is being demolished to “improve the setting of the city walls and free up the space needed to transform the area to the front of the railway station”.

Today (Saturday, April 27) is the first full day of demolition work.

Demolition work underway on Queen Street Bridge on Saturday (Image: Dylan Connell)

A section of the bridge near the railway station has been removed, after standing in the city for almost 150 years.

Diggers were seen across the site with crews working to demolish the bridge.

People gathered at fences around the bridge watching the work unfold.

The bridge was built in about 1877 to go over railway tracks that have since been removed.