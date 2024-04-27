Three crews were called to a fire at a storage mill in North Yorkshire.
The firefighters were on the scene in Selby at about 3.15pm today (Saturday, April 27).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started inside an industrial compressor.
“Crews isolated the electricity and extinguished the fire using breathing apparatus and a hose reel,” a service spokesperson said.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article