A woman was arrested in York city centre for breaching her court bail conditions, police said.
North Yorkshire Police today (Saturday, April 27) said officers from the force’s city centre team arrested the woman.
“She will stay with us until court on Monday,” a force spokesperson added.
Police released no further details about the breach or the woman.
